CT National Guard Puts Up Tents That Could Be Used for Possible Patient Overflow Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

The Connecticut National Guard has brought two climate-controlled tents to the West Haven V.A. Medical Center to use for a potential overflow of patients in the future as the state deals with the impact of the global COVID-19 pandemic.

The Connecticut National Guard deployed two climate controlled tents to the West Haven V.A. Hospital for use in dealing with potential future patient overflow. We are continuing to generate new capacity, finding it in new places, from new sources every day. #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/V8IYg633M9 — CT National Guard (@CTNationalGuard) March 27, 2020

The state of Connecticut has had 1,012 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus and there have been 21 deaths.

The Connecticut National Guard said they are continuing to generate new capacity and finding it in new places from new sources every day.

Last week, soldiers from the Connecticut National Guard helped members of the state Department of Public Health deliver medical masks to ambulance and EMT companies around the state after Gov. Ned Lamont declared a state of emergency in response to the COVID-19 outbreak.