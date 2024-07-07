Chicago Cubs

Chicago Cubs relief pitcher Colten Brewer has been placed on the injured list by the team after he punched a wall and broke his hand after leaving Saturday’s game against the Los Angeles Angels.

Brewer was visibly frustrated after giving up three runs in the third inning of the 7-0 loss and punched a wall at Wrigley Field, breaking his non-pitching hand.

Brewer was placed on the 60-day injured list, and his spot on the 40-man roster will be filled by Cubs prospect Hunter Bigge.

Brewer came into the game after starter Kyle Hendricks left the contest with lower back tightness. Brewer committed a throwing error with no outs and a runner on first, then yielded an RBI single to catcher Logan O’Hoppe.

Zach Neto then notched an RBI single, and O’Hoppe would later score on a throwing error by Cubs catcher Tomas Nido. Brewer was removed from the game after hitting Nolan Schanuel with a pitch, having retired only two batters.

Brewer has appeared in 16 games with the Cubs this season, with a 5.66 ERA in 20.2 innings.

In 13 total appearances this season, primarily with Triple-A Iowa, Bigge has an ERA of 1.32, with 22 strikeouts in 13.2 innings of work.

He has allowed just one earned run in 11.2 innings with the Iowa Cubs this season.

