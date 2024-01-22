Ryne Sandberg

Cubs legend Ryne Sandberg reveals cancer diagnosis

Sandberg has begun treatment for metastatic prostate cancer, according to his social media feed

Chicago Cubs Hall of Famer Ryne Sandberg revealed on social media this week that he has been diagnosed with prostate cancer, and that he has begun treatment to fight the disease.

In the post, Sandberg revealed that he was in good spirits as his treatment began.

“Last week, I learned that I have been diagnosed with metastatic prostate cancer,” Sandberg said. “I have begun treatment, and I am surrounded by my loving wife Margaret, our incredibly supportive family, the best medical care team, and our dear friends. We will continue to be positive, strong, and fight to beat this.”

Sandberg asked for thoughts and prayers for his family as he begins his treatment for the illness.

Sandberg is a legendary figure in Cubs history, having been acquired by the club from the Philadelphia Phillies in Jan. 1982. He won the 1984 National League MVP Award, and during his career he was a 10-time All-Star, a seven-time Silver Slugger winner and a nine-time Gold Glove winner.

In 16 big-league seasons, Sandberg hit 282 home runs and drove in 1,061 RBI’s, and was elected to the Baseball Hall of Fame in 2005. His No. 23 jersey has been retired by the Cubs, and he was immortalized with a statue outside the ballpark.

Sandberg served as manager of the Phillies for parts of three seasons, posting a combined record of 119-159 before resigning during the 2015 season.

