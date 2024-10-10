Texas

Video shows moment small plane makes belly landing at Texas airport

Two of the three wheels under the aircraft collapsed as they came into contact with the runway.

A small plane made a belly landing at Dallas Executive Airport Thursday morning.

FlightAware shows the Cessna 177RG Cardinal RG took off from Dallas Executive Airport at 9:30 a.m. and made multiple turns over North Texas before attempting to land.

The pilot of the plane, registered to Redwing Aviation LLC in San Antonio, reported issues with its landing gear and burned off fuel before attempting to touch down.

"We circled for an hour troubleshooting systems," said Ryan Short with Red Wing Aerial Photography who took control of the plane when the landing gear wouldn't come down. "We had a pretty good idea what might be wrong."

Texas Sky Ranger was there as the single-engine aircraft circled and came in to land at 11:18 a.m.

"It's not my first rodeo, I've had a lot of experiences flying aircraft, and, you know, sometimes you just have to recognize you're in the situation and execute the best you can and hope things turn out well," said Short.

Short and the other man who was piloting the aircraft when they experienced the landing gear issues immediately got out to assess the damage as emergency crews met them.

No one was injured.

