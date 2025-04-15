What to Know Dallas Fire-Rescue confirms three people were shot and a fourth person was grazed in a shooting at Wilmer-Hutchins High School Tuesday.

DFR said conditions of the injured range from serious to not life-threatening.

Officials have not said what led to the outbreak of gunfire.

Officials have not confirmed whether anyone is in custody in connection with the shooting.

A student was shot in the leg in a WHHS classroom in April 2024 after a student was able to bring a gun into the building, bypassing security and metal detectors.

Three students were shot and a fourth was grazed in a shooting at Wilmer-Hutchins High School in Dallas on Tuesday afternoon, officials say. The school is the same one where a student was injured in a classroom shooting last year.

Officials with Dallas Fire-Rescue confirmed the injuries and said the patients ages were 15 to 18 and had injuries that ranged from serious to not life-threatening. Dallas City Councilman Tennell Atkins said Tuesday afternoon that police know who the shooter was but that it was unclear if that person was in custody.

The Dallas Independent School District said at 2:15 p.m. that the school is secured. Earlier in the afternoon, they posted on social media that police were responding to a shooting at the school and that safety protocols had been implemented. The district asked parents to avoid coming to the campus and said reunification is being done at Eagle Stadium.

The call is active and there is a large presence of police officers and firefighters at the school.

From Texas Sky Ranger, students were outside being led through the parking lot and away from the school. The students were not running and appeared calm.

In April 2024, a student was injured after being shot in the leg while inside a classroom at Wilmer-Hutchins High School. Following that incident, students held a protest as they demanded answers about how someone was able to bring a gun inside with security and metal detectors at the doors. District officials later discovered there was a broken metal detector at the school.

NBC 5's David Goins, Maria Guerrero, Candace Sweat, Alicia Barrera, Wayne Carter, Dominga Gutierrez, Lucy Ladis, Elvira Sakmari and Frank Heinz contributed to this report.