Dallas singer hospitalized after shooting inside downtown theater

A North Texas artist is recovering after she was shot following a performance in downtown Dallas Saturday.

Witnesses tell NBC 5, singer Jada Arnell Thomas was signing autographs on stage following a performance with The Black Academy of Arts and Letters when a woman in the crowd shot her.

“It was a packed house, people were in line getting autographs and we heard this shot,” said TBAAL’s founder and director Curtis King. “It was unreal. It was like everything was in slow motion.”

King said he and staff followed the shooter outside while they called 911 and officers arrested the woman inside the lobby of a nearby hotel.

The Dallas Police Department confirmed officers arrested Micah Williams, 26, in the 200 block of S. Akard and a handgun was recovered.

Williams was booked into the Dallas County jail on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Her bond is set at $200,000, according to records.

Police did not release a motive and it is unclear if the victim and suspect knew each other.

King said Arnell Thomas remains hospitalized but is progressing. He said her family appreciates the prayers and support they’ve received from the Dallas arts community and beyond.

“My girl she’s strong. She’s resilient. She’s a fighter,” King said. “She will sing and soar and she’ll be even better when she gets back on her feet.”

King announced in a social media post TBAAL is working to strengthen security and their screening process, including decreasing the number of entry points to focus on preventing weapons.