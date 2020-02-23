Daredevil ‘Mad’ Mike Hughes Dies in Homemade Rocket Launch Filmed for TV

Daredevil "Mad" Mike Hughes died Saturday when a homemade rocket he was attached to launched then crashed to earth in the California desert, NBC News reports.

The stunt was apparently part of a forthcoming television show, "Homemade Astronauts," that was scheduled to debut later this year on Discovery Inc.'s Science Channel.

In a statement last year, Discovery, Inc. described the forthcoming show as a look at "three self-financed teams with sky-high dreams, in their cosmic quest to explore the final frontier on shoe-string budgets."

Hughes, 64, was known both for his homemade rockets and for his belief the earth is flat.

Read the full story on NBCNews.com.