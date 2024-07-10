Fraternity and sorority suspended as Dartmouth student's death investigated

Dartmouth College has suspended a fraternity and a sorority as the investigation continues into the death of a student whose body was found Sunday in the Connecticut River after a party nearby the night before, the school said.

Won Jang, 20, of Middletown, Delaware, had been reported missing late Sunday afternoon after the gathering Saturday night, a Dartmouth official said. State and local emergency responders searched the river and found his body Sunday evening, according to Scott Brown, dean of the college.

“There is no indication that Won’s death involved foul play,” Brown wrote in a message to the Dartmouth community.

The school said Tuesday that it has suspended Beta Alpha Omega and Alpha Phi but did not say why.

“We are working closely with the Hanover Police Department, which is leading the investigation,” Dartmouth said in a statement.

“The entire Dartmouth community is grieving over the tragic loss of Won Jang. Our counseling team has been by the family’s side since Monday, and Dartmouth is providing every possible support it can to Won’s parents, family and friends,” the school said.

The Hanover Police Department said Tuesday that it’s unable to provide additional details but encouraged anyone with information about Jang’s death to contact them.