Rhode Island

Date set for demolition of Block Island's historic Harborside Inn following fire

A fire last weekend destroyed the building

By Marc Fortier

NBC Universal, Inc.

A date has been announced for the demolition of the historic Harborside Inn on Block Island following last weekend's devastating fire.

Town officials met with the demolition company and inn owners on Wednesday, according to WJAR, and announced afterward that demolition is expected to begin during the week of Sept. 11.

According to its website, the 36-room Harborside Inn, has been welcoming visitors to Block Island for over a century “with its Victorian seaport charm.” It’s listed on the National Register of Historic Places.

About 50 firefighters from around Rhode Island were flown and shipped in to help fight the flames at the Harborside Inn early Saturday morning, and at least four ladder trucks were also brought in. The roof of the inn caved in around 1:30 a.m.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

All of the guests were evacuated, and no serious injuries were reported.

The island welcomed back vacationers Sunday, a day after the massive fire prompted officials to declare a state of emergency and urge the public to stay away.

Block Island is located about 12 miles off the Rhode Island coast.

More on the Block Island hotel fire

Block Island Aug 21

Block Island's Harborside Inn a total loss after devastating fire

Block Island Aug 20

Block Island welcomed back vacationers Sunday, a day after fire tore through historic hotel

Block Island Aug 19

Block Island asks visitors not to travel there Saturday after fire tears through historic hotel

This article tagged under:

Rhode Island
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2023 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us