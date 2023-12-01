Police say a dead longhorn cow was found on the lawn of an Oklahoma State University fraternity on Friday, the day before the school's football team plays the University of Texas Longhorns in the Big 12 championship game.

Police were notified just after 6:30 a.m. of the dead animal on the lawn of Farmhouse fraternity, according to Stillwater police Officer TJ Low.

An officer outside the fraternity house told KFOR-TV in Oklahoma that the cow appeared to have been dead for less than 24 hours and was not killed on the lawn.

The carcass had an expletive carved into its side and the stomach was cut open, according to the campus newspaper, The O'Colly.

Oklahoma State University said in a statement that it “is appalled at the disturbing display of animal cruelty … at an off-campus location near a fraternity house.”

OSU is appalled at the disturbing display of animal cruelty that occurred overnight at an off-campus location near a fraternity house. The Stillwater PD is investigating the incident, and the university’s Office of Student Support and Conduct has initiated an investigation. Oklahoma State expects all students to adhere to university codes of conduct, and appropriate action will be taken based on the outcome of the investigation.

Oklahoma State University

“It’s a very cruel crime to be committed, especially right before the Big 12 Championship,” Low told The Oklahoman. "Nothing is worth doing that kind of crap.”

A representative for the fraternity, which was founded in 1905 by agriculture students, did not immediately return a phone call for comment.

The university said both Stillwater police and the university’s Office of Student Support and Conduct are investigating and that “appropriate action will be taken based on the outcome of the investigation.”