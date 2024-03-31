Bridgeport

2 dead, 2 injured in Bridgeport, Conn. shooting

By Cailyn Blonstein

bridgeport police
NBC Connecticut

Two people have died and two others are injured after a shooting in Bridgeport late Saturday night.

Officers responded to Stratford Avenue and Logan Street around 11:15 p.m. after getting a report of multiple people shot.

Police said they found three people on the 1500 block of Stratford Avenue with multiple gunshot wounds. The three people were taken to the hospital to be treated for their injuries.

During that time, a fourth person with gunshot wounds reportedly arrived at an area hospital.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

According to police, two of the people who were shot died at the hospital early Sunday morning. Authorities have identified the two people as a 32-year-old Bridgeport man and a 20-year-old Bridgeport man. Their names have not been released.

The two other people who were shot, identified by police as a 34-year-old Bridgeport woman and a 25-year-old Bridgeport man, are in stable condition.

Investigators said a crime scene was found and includes property on Stratford Avenue and the surrounding city streets and sidewalks. Police believe the shooting happened in a neighborhood they referred to as the East End of Bridgeport.

U.S. & World

Baltimore Key Bridge Collapse 37 mins ago

In the Key Bridge collapse, Baltimore lost a piece of its cultural identity

British Royal Family 2 hours ago

King Charles shakes hands, chats with crowd at most significant public outing since cancer diagnosis

The Detective Bureau Homicide Squad has taken charge of the investigation. It is active and ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Homicide Detective Keith Hanson at (203) 581-5243 or the Bridgeport Police Tips Line at (203) 576-TIPS.

This article tagged under:

Bridgeport
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2023 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us