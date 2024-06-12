Travel

US man dies after medical emergency on flight from Fiji to San Francisco

The cabin crew and a doctor on board tried to save the man, but he did not survive, the airline said

Fiji Airways plane.
Marcio Rodrigo Machado/S3studio/Getty Images

A 41-year-old American man died after suffering a medical emergency during a Fiji Airways flight from Nadi to San Francisco last weekend, according to the airline.

The passenger "encountered a medical condition" roughly 1 hour and 30 minutes before Flight FJ870's arrival at San Francisco International Airport, the airline said.

STAY IN THE KNOW

icon

Watch NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.
icon

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

The cabin crew and a doctor on board tried to save the man, but he did not survive, the airline said.

"Our thoughts and heartfelt condolences go out to the family and friends of the deceased during this difficult time," the airline said in a statement. "We commend our cabin crew and the assisting doctor for their swift and professional response to this emergency."

Air travel May 26

12 people injured after Qatar Airways plane hits turbulence on flight to Dublin

Travel May 21

1 dead, 30 hospitalized after London to Singapore flight hit severe turbulence

This article tagged under:

Travel
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2023 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us