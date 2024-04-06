Deaths of 2 people in Niantic, Conn. being investigated as murder-suicide

Two people were found dead inside of a home in the Niantic section of East Lyme on Friday and their deaths are now being investigated as a murder-suicide.

Officers responded to a well-being check at home on Billow Road around 3:30 p.m. A neighbor had expressed concerns that the residents of the home had not been seen and could not be contacted.

Police said they found two people dead inside of the home. They have been identified as 77-year-old Lorraine Decarli and 76-year-old Frank Cirioni.

According to investigators, Decarli was shot and her manner of death was homicide. Cirioni's death was determined to be suicide.

The New London State's Attorney's Office and the Connecticut State Police Eastern District Major Crime Unit responded to the scene and processed the home for evidence.

The investigation is active and ongoing.

If you or someone you know is in crisis, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-8255, text HOME to 741741 or visit SpeakingOfSuicide.com/resources for additional resources.