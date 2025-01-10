Death toll climbs to 10 in Southern California wildfires

The number of fire-related deaths has increased to 10 as authorities and the medical examiner continue to respond to reported fatalities.

The Department of Medical Examiner said they have received notification of 10 fire-related deaths as of 9 p.m. Thursday.

Authorities have not identified the deceased and are awaiting next of kin notification.

The medical examiner said identification could be delayed due to fire conditions preventing them from responding to all the death locations. Traditional identification using fingerprints and visual identification may also not be available, delaying the process even further.

Officials discovered remains Thursday in Pacific Palisades, making it the second fire-related death in the area. That was in addition to four confirmed fatalities in the Eaton Fire.

It's unclear which of the Southern California fires burning are responsible for the four other deaths out of the 10 total.