Death toll in LA's wildfires rises to 30 with new fatality confirmed in Altadena

A new death in connection with January’s wildfires has been confirmed, raising the death toll to 30, the County of Los Angeles Department of Medical Examiner’s office said on Wednesday.

The latest death was in connection to the Eaton Fire after remains were found in Altadena, California, the Medical Examiner’s office said. That individual was referred to as “unidentified doe No. 203.”

With the new death, a total of 18 lives were taken by the Eaton Fire and 12 were taken by the Palisades Fire.

The fires devastated the region, displacing thousands of residents in Altadena and Pacific Palisades and together, consuming more than 37,000 acres. Both communities are continuing to rebuild following their loss.

Investigators are still working to determine what caused both fires.

Some houses in Altadena tested positive for harmful toxins, preventing families from returning to their homes. Lolita Lopez reports for the NBC4 News at 5 p.m. on Wednesday, March 26, 2025.