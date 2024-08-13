Death Valley National Park confirms second heat-related death of the summer

A 57-year-old man died from heat exposure after walking in Death Valley National Park, authorities confirmed Monday, making it the second heat-related death in the area this summer.

Peter Hayes Robino, from Los Angeles County, drove his car off a steep embankment after taking a one-mile circular walk on Aug. 1, the National Park Service said in a statement.

The local temperature on that day soared to 119 degrees Fahrenheit. Heat in the area has reached as high as 130 degrees this year, attracting tourists keen to experience what is often the hottest place in America but prompting repeated warnings from park authorities and health officials.

The NPS said Robino completed the one-mile Natural Bridge Trail, which is described as "easy to follow but very rocky."

Witnesses saw him stumble after finishing the walk and offered to help, but he refused and his responses did not make sense, the NPS said.

He then got into his car and drove it off a 20-foot embankment at the edge of a parking lot just before 3:50 p.m. A picture of the badly-damaged car shared by the NPS shows its airbags were deployed in the crash.

Robino was able to walk away and was taken to a shady area by bystanders. He was still breathing when first responders arrived at 4:10 p.m. but despite receiving CPR and being moved to an air-conditioned ambulance, Robino was declared dead at 4:42 p.m.

An autopsy confirmed he died of hyperthermia, the symptoms of which can include confusion, irritability and lack of coordination.

"My condolences go out to Mr. Robino’s family and friends," said Superintendent Mike Reynolds, a first responder who was called to the scene. "His death serves as a reminder not to underestimate the dangers of extreme heat."

A motorcyclist was declared dead from suspected heat exposure in Death Valley in July, while another was hospitalized for severe heat illness. Another tourist was treated in a local hospital for third degree burns he received to his feet last month at Mesquite Flat Sand Dunes, also in the national park.

Park rangers in Death Valley National Park advise visitors to stay in or near air-conditioning where possible, to not hike after 10 a.m. in low elevations, to drink lots of water and avoid salty snacks.

