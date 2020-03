It took 10 Democratic debates to winnow the stage to just two candidates, and on Sunday night Bernie Sanders will face Joe Biden one-on-one.

The stage itself won't be the only place that feels emptier this time -- due to coronavirus concerns and restrictions on large gatherings, there will be no live audience, no press pool and no post-debate spin room. The debate was also relocated from Phoenix to Washington, D.C., amid growing concerns about the COVID-19 coronavirus.