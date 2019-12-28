Carrie Fisher

Debbie Reynolds Had Christmas Table Set When Carrie Fisher Suffered Heart Attack, Friend Says

Debbie Reynolds had everything prepared to celebrate Christmas 2016 with her family when her daughter, actress Carrie Fisher, suffered a heart attack aboard a flight on Dec. 23, NBC News reports.

Fisher died four days later, on Dec. 27. Her mother, Reynolds, passed away the following day from a stroke. Her son, Todd Fisher, blamed heartbreak for his mother's death.

Sue Cameron, Reynolds' close friend, recalled that tragic holiday season, telling People magazine that the 84-year-old "Singin' In the Rain" actress loved Christmas so much that she kept a tree up all year and had already planned the menu when she learned that her daughter had fallen seriously ill.

“When Carrie was flying in on the plane [from London], Debbie had already made sure the table was set," Cameron said. "The menu, everything."

