Governor Cancels In-Person Classes for the Rest of the Year

Gov. Ned Lamont has canceled in-person classes for kindergarten through grade 12 for the rest of the school year.

Given the circumstances, this is the best course of action for the safety of students, educators, and staff.

He was expected to announce his decision at 4 p.m. on whether schools would reopen this year amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Lamont will be joined at 4 p.m. by State Dept. of Education Commissioner Miguel Cardona and Office of Early Childhood Commissioner Beth Bye to announce the next steps for the school year in the state at today's briefing.

Up until now, schools were closed through May 20.

Gov. Lamont said Thursday that schools will remain closed through May 20, but the education commissioner said one way or another, the Class of 2020 will have their graduations.

The announcement comes as coronavirus-related hospitalizations in the state declined for a twelfth straight day on Monday.

Lamont has said that he is looking for two straight weeks of a decline in hospitalizations before considering reopening Connecticut, which is consistent with federal guidelines as well.

Just yesterday, New Jersey joined other nearby states declaring all schools will remain closed for in-person instruction for the remainder of the year.

In a tweet, New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy wrote the decision is to protect the health of our kids, educators and families.

Last week, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo announced all of the state's schools including public, private and collegiate would stay closed through the rest of the academic year.

Last month, Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker announced all schools in the state would remain closed through the end of the year.

The states are expected to continue with remote learning while the schools are closed.