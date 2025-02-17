Air travel

Delta Airlines flight involved in ‘incident' at Toronto Airport

In a post on X at 1:57 p.m., the airport said it was aware of an incident involving a Delta Airlines plane from Minneapolis upon landing.

By NBC Chicago Staff

Eight people were injured in an unspecified "incident" involving a Delta Airlines flight from Minneapolis at Toronto Pearson International Airport in Canada, according to airport authorities.

In a post on X at 1:57 p.m. on Monday, the airport said it was aware of an "incident" involving a Delta Airlines plane from Minneapolis upon landing.

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE

icon

Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

All passengers and crew were accounted for, according to the post.

Eight people were injured, including one person who was airlifted to a nearby trauma center in critical condition, Lawrence Saindon, a superintendent for Peel Regional Paramedic Services, confirmed to NBC News.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.
A Delta Airlines flight from Minneapolis was involved in an unspecified “incident” on Monday afternoon at Toronto, Canada’s Pearson Airport, according to airport authorities.

While it wasn't immediately clear if weather played a role, the incident occurred amid continued snowfall in the region and follows back-to-back winter storms.

U.S. & World

Syria 2 hours ago

Experts push to restore Syria's renowned Roman ruins at Palmyra, other sites

Catholic Church 2 hours ago

The pope has a ‘polymicrobial respiratory tract infection.' What is that?

Additional information wasn't immediately available.

Check back for updates on this developing story.

This article tagged under:

Air travel
Newsletters Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters TV Schedule Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us