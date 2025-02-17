Eight people were injured in an unspecified "incident" involving a Delta Airlines flight from Minneapolis at Toronto Pearson International Airport in Canada, according to airport authorities.

In a post on X at 1:57 p.m. on Monday, the airport said it was aware of an "incident" involving a Delta Airlines plane from Minneapolis upon landing.

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

All passengers and crew were accounted for, according to the post.

Eight people were injured, including one person who was airlifted to a nearby trauma center in critical condition, Lawrence Saindon, a superintendent for Peel Regional Paramedic Services, confirmed to NBC News.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.

A Delta Airlines flight from Minneapolis was involved in an unspecified “incident” on Monday afternoon at Toronto, Canada’s Pearson Airport, according to airport authorities.

Toronto Pearson is aware of an incident upon landing involving a Delta Airlines plane arriving from Minneapolis. Emergency teams are responding. All passengers and crew are accounted for. — Toronto Pearson (@TorontoPearson) February 17, 2025

While it wasn't immediately clear if weather played a role, the incident occurred amid continued snowfall in the region and follows back-to-back winter storms.

Additional information wasn't immediately available.

Check back for updates on this developing story.