Delta Air Lines

Delta Employees Sue Lands’ End Alleging New Uniforms Made them Sick

The uniforms debuted on May 29, 2018, and are worn by about 64,000 Delta employees, according to the lawsuit

By Janelle Griffith | NBC News

Photo by Robert Nickelsberg/Getty Images

Delta Air Lines workers have filed a class-action lawsuit against Lands' End, alleging that uniforms from the clothing manufacturer and retailer are making the airline's employees sick, NBC News reports.

Lands’ End, which is based in Dodgeville, Wisconsin, manufactured the new uniforms. The lawsuit was filed in the Western District of Wisconsin Court on behalf of 525 Delta employees, at least 90% of whom are flight attendants, according to Bruce Maxwell, one of the attorneys bringing the case.

The uniforms debuted May 29, 2018, and are worn by about 64,000 Delta employees, according to the lawsuit.

U.S. & World

Qasem Soleimani 1 min ago

Thousands in Baghdad Mourn Iranian General Killed by US

US Military 10 hours ago

Trump: Aim of Killing Iranian General Was to ‘Stop a War’

The lawsuit alleges that several Delta employees, who work in various capacities, including flight attendants, ramp and gate agents and in customer service, suffered severe respiratory illnesses, rashes, blisters, boils, hair loss, hives, sinus problems, headaches, fatigue, nosebleeds and anxiety, among other health issues.

Read the full story on NBCNews.com.

This article tagged under:

Delta Air LinesWisconsin
Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Request a School Visit Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video NBC10 Boston Digital Originals Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins Entertainment Hub Today Food & Drink Uniquely Boston Auto Scene
Submit a Tip Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us