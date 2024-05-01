Denny's revives an all-day meal deal and adds new menu items

It’s a return to form for one of America’s most well-known 24-hour diner chains.

On April 17, Denny’s announced the return of its low-priced All-Day Diner Deals, which it first introduced in 2022 — this might be enticing for hungry customers who are frustrated at rising fast-food prices. The chain also debuted its new menu featuring spins on sandwiches, pancakes and dessert dishes, including a limited-time, sweet and savory Berry Waffle Slam.

Denny's All-Day Diner Deals

Denny’s All-Day Diner Deals start at $5.99 and are positioned as a more wallet-friendly way to eat out. Keep in mind, however, prices vary by location.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

The deals include six separate options, including eggs, pancakes, burgers and a steak dinner. Here’s what comes with each deal:

Scrambled Eggs & Cheddar Breakfast: This diner deal features scrambled eggs with cheddar cheese, two bacon strips, two sausage links and buttermilk pancakes.

This diner deal features scrambled eggs with cheddar cheese, two bacon strips, two sausage links and buttermilk pancakes. Everyday Value Slam: Customers can choose two buttermilk pancakes, two slices of Brioche French Toast or a biscuit with gravy. This deal is served with eggs, plus a choice of two bacon strips or two sausage links.

Customers can choose two buttermilk pancakes, two slices of Brioche French Toast or a biscuit with gravy. This deal is served with eggs, plus a choice of two bacon strips or two sausage links. Super Slam: This diner deal consists of two buttermilk pancakes served with eggs, bacon strips, sausage links and hash browns.

This diner deal consists of two buttermilk pancakes served with eggs, bacon strips, sausage links and hash browns. Quarter Pound Cheeseburger: A 4-ounce 100% beef patty is topped with American cheese, lettuce, tomato, red onion and pickles on a split-top brioche bun. It’s served alongside wavy-cut fries.

A 4-ounce 100% beef patty is topped with American cheese, lettuce, tomato, red onion and pickles on a split-top brioche bun. It’s served alongside wavy-cut fries. Get Your Fixin’ Country Fried Steak Dinner: This meal consists of a large, chopped beef steak doused in country gravy. It’s served with two sides and dinner bread.

This meal consists of a large, chopped beef steak doused in country gravy. It’s served with two sides and dinner bread. All You Can Eat Pancakes: Choose this option for an endless amount of buttermilk pancakes. The first serving is a stack of three, and all refills are served one two-pancake stack at a time. This deal is for dine-in customers only.

Additionally, Denny’s wants to remind folks that kids eat free every Tuesday with the purchase of a $6 entrée — this deal runs from 4 — 10 p.m.

Denny’s New Menu

Denny’s also is now serving its new menu, with three permanent additions and one limited-time offering.

“Our guests have always loved the variety of breakfast options at Denny’s, and the Berry Waffle Slam® is a delightful addition to our lineup,” said Sharon Lykins, Denny’s vice president of product innovation, said in a press release.

Here’s the new options fans can try:

Berry Waffle Slam: This limited-time offering consists of two pearl sugar-dotted Liège-style waffles with seasonal berries, and sea salt caramel sauce on top. The dish is served with two fresh made-to-order eggs, bacon strips and sausage links.

This limited-time offering consists of two pearl sugar-dotted Liège-style waffles with seasonal berries, and sea salt caramel sauce on top. The dish is served with two fresh made-to-order eggs, bacon strips and sausage links. BBQ Bacon Chicken Sandwich: The sandwich features a barbecue sauce-coated grilled chicken breast topped with bacon strips, aged white cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato and sliced pickles on a grilled brioche bun. It’s served with wavy-cut fries.

The sandwich features a barbecue sauce-coated grilled chicken breast topped with bacon strips, aged white cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato and sliced pickles on a grilled brioche bun. It’s served with wavy-cut fries. Brownie Sundae with Oreo Pieces: Diners can opt for this warm, chocolate brownie topped with vanilla ice cream, Oreo cookie pieces and a drizzle of chocolate sauce.

Diners can opt for this warm, chocolate brownie topped with vanilla ice cream, Oreo cookie pieces and a drizzle of chocolate sauce. Cinnamon Sugar Pancake Puppies: These are bite-size fried pancakes topped with cinnamon sugar and served with cream cheese icing.

This story first appeared on TODAY.com. More from TODAY: