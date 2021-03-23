1 Resident Dead, 1 Firefighter Missing After Massive Nursing Home Blaze

What to Know A massive blaze destroyed a Rockland County nursing home, killing one resident and leaving one firefighter missing

The facility had roughly 100 to 125 residents, though authorities still don't know how many were there when the fire broke out

Investigators still don't have a cause for the blaze, which was intense enough to cause parts of the building to collapse

Massive flames broke out Tuesday at a Rockland County assisted living facility, killing one of its residents, and authorities say one firefighter is missing.

The missing firefighter made a "mayday" call, but other first responders were not able to get to him due to the intensity of the blaze, Rockland County fire and emergency director Chris Kear told reporters at a news conference Tuesday.

"We've got to start pulling it back, and peeling it layer by layer, and hopefully he'll be recovered," Kear said, adding that a mini-excavator was on scene assisting with debris removal. The missing firefighter was on the third floor, in a section of the building that has now collapsed.

Authorities say the fire at Evergreen Court Home for Adults on Lafayette Street in Spring Valley started around 1:40 a.m., and they were still trying to put out the flames hours later. One person who was transported to the hospital has died, according to the fire department.

Between 20 and 30 residents in the 200-bed facility were rescued, though authorities still don't know for sure how many people were actually in the building when the fire broke out.

Volunteers with the Chaverim of Rockland were also able to get a number of residents into a bus to be evacuated to another facility, according to witness Benny Polatseck. Kear confirmed that more than 100 firefighters from 26 different companies responded.

Two other firefighters suffered injuries, officials said, but it appears they're expected to recover. One was treated and released, but another will be kept overnight for smoke inhalation and carbon monoxide exposure.

It's still unclear what started the fire but the flames were so destructive that they collapsed the second floor of the nursing home. The fire department later said the building is a total loss.