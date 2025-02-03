The Connecticut Sun are adding championship experience to their roster ahead of the 2025 WNBA season.

The team announced Monday that it has signed veteran free agent guard Diamond DeShields to a one-year contract.

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

DeShields won a WNBA championship with the Chicago Sky in 2021. She played for the Sky from 2018 through 2021 before joining the Phoenix Mercury in 2022, the Dallas Wings in 2023 and then the Sky again in 2024. DeShields missed the 2023 campaign due to a knee injury.

“We are thrilled to welcome Diamond to the Connecticut Sun,” Sun general manager Morgan Tuck said in a press release.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.

“Her wealth of experience and resilience through her career speaks to her exceptional character, dedication and passion for the game. As a veteran in our league with championship experience, she brings a level of leadership, versatility, and competitiveness that will be invaluable both on and off the court. We believe this is a great fit for Diamond as she continues to elevate her career and for our team as we work towards our shared goals.”

DeShields averaged 4.5 points, 1.4 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game for the Sky last season. She was the No. 3 overall pick in the 2018 WNBA Draft.

It's already been a busy offseason for the Sun.

They hired a new head coach in Rachid Meziane. They also have lost Alyssa Thomas, Brionna Jones, DeWanna Bonner, DiJonai Carrington and Ty Harris to free agency or trades. In addition to signing DeShields, the Sun also signed Tina Charles -- the league's all-time leading rebounder -- to a one-year deal over the weekend.

The Sun's 2025 season starts Sunday, May 18 against the Washington Mystics.