Longtime Illinois Sen. Dick Durbin, who rose to prominence in the Senate during nearly three decades of service, has announced he won’t seek reelection.

Durbin, set to turn 82 just after the 2026 election, said in a social media post that now is the time to pass the torch and to allow for a new generation of leadership to emerge in the Senate.

“I truly love the job of being a United States Senator,” he said. “But in my heart, I know it’s time to pass the torch.”

Durbin said that the country is facing "unprecedented challenges," and pledged to continue fighting for Illinois residents during his remaining time in the Senate.

“Right now, the challenges facing our country are historic and unprecedented," he said in a statement. "The threats to our democracy and way of life are very real, and I can assure you that I will do everything in my power to fight for Illinois and the future of our country every day of my remaining time in the Senate.”

Illinois Sen. Tammy Duckworth expressed her admiration for Durbin in a statement following the announcement, describing how he had visited her in the hospital after her helicopter was shot down in Iraq.

“But when Dick looked at me, he saw past the wounds, saw past the wheelchair," she said. "He saw a Soldier in search of her next mission. And he recognized well before I did that just because I would no longer be flying Black Hawks for the Army didn’t mean that I couldn’t find a new way to serve my nation."

She thanked Durbin for his "empathy, patience and mentorship," and called it the "honor of a lifetime" to serve with him in the Senate.

"Thank you, my friend. For everything," she said.

Durbin was first elected to the Senate in 1996, succeeding Paul Simon in that role. He had previously served in the U.S. House since 1982, representing the state's 20th district out of Springfield.

Since then he has ascended to key roles in Senate leadership, chairing the Senate’s Judiciary Committee from 2021 to 2025 and serving as the Democratic Party whip, the second-highest leadership position within the party.

He was also a key ally of former President Barack Obama, working with him in the Senate for four years before Obama won election to the White House in 2008.

In terms of other potential contenders, a slew of members of Congress could eye the seat, including Reps. Robin Kelly, Raja Krishnamoorthi and Lauren Underwood, among others.

Krishnamoorthi and Illinois Lt. Gov. Juliana Stratton both met with the Cook County Democratic Committee last week as the body considered its slating options for the 2026 election.

"Sen. Durbin has earned more than enough grace from the people of Illinois for him to be able to make a decision on his own timetable about whatever he decides to do," said Krishnamoorthi, who is from Schaumburg.

According to reporting from NBC Chicago's Mary Ann Ahern, Krishnamoorthi has a substantial war chest for a potential Senate bid, racking up $19 million in contributions.

"I always am going to start by saying how much I respect Sen. Durbin, and so he will decide what he wants to do," Stratton said.

This is a developing story. We will update this story with additional details as they become available.