Golf Legend Phil Mickelson Takes Credit for Mystery Boom That Shook San Diego

Something shook San Diego Tuesday night and no one really knew what it was, except for golf legend Phil Mickelson, apparently.

At around 8:30 p.m., San Diegans, including some NBC 7 San Diego staff, took to Twitter to see if anyone else felt their homes shake, or heard a rattling boom.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Reporter Melissa Adan thought her home was under siege. Sports anchor Darnay Tripp thought the same.

Staffers at our station in Serra Mesa felt the building shake, too.

The U.S. Geological Survey hasn't reported any local earthquakes. Duty Seismologist Jonathan Tytell said the "event" was picked up by three sensors; one in Rosarito, Mexico, another in Pala, and a third on Barrett Mountain. Tytell said the "event" definitely wasn't an earthquake.

Meanwhile, the San Diego Police Department said it'd been fielding calls about it.

Then, 2021 PGA Champion Phil Mickelson chimed in.

"My bad. I was testing a few drivers," Mickelson tweeted. The six-time major winner has reinvented his game late in his career, and it's all about hitting "bombs and hellacious seeds."

My bad. I was testing a few drivers. 💣’s

😂 — Phil Mickelson (@PhilMickelson) June 9, 2021

NBC 7 is still working to confirm Mickelson's report. Maybe the folks up at Callaway can verify his claims.

The U.S. government did just release a tantalizing report on extraterrestrial activity. Maybe it was the Martians returning our rover.

Of course, San Diego County is a military region with more than a few bases. It could've been a supersonic aircraft buzzing our tower, or maybe some top-secret technology test. Will we ever know?

A Navy spokesperson said they were not aware of any operations that would've resulted in an event like this one.

Last week, Camp Pendleton said there would be artillery training on base between 6 a.m. and midnight, June 5-11.

San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria wants everyone to know that he doesn't know either.

"Yes, I heard it. No, I don’t know what it was," the mayor tweeted.