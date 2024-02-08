Digital forensic evidence dominate testimony for Troconis trial day 20

It was back to forensics in Michelle Troconis’ trial for day 20. This time, digital forensics, data pulled from Fotis Dulos’ phone and vehicles related to the case.

Some of the details the data went over had already been revealed in prior testimony, but the GPS data and other data helped verify for the jury some locations and timeframes.

“First message in the timeframe was at 7:18,” Detective Michael Clark with the Fairfield Police Department said.

Clark was the officer that extracted the data from Fotis’ cell phones following their seizure after Jennifer’s disappearance. He broke down a gap in time, the morning of May 24, 2019, the phone remained unmoved from Fotis’ Jefferson Crossing home in Farmington.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

Assistant States Attorney Michelle Manning asked about message data pulled from Fotis’ phone that morning, “None of them were opened and viewed before 1:33 in the afternoon, correct?” to which Clark replied yes.

But Clark mapped out a flurry of activity later in the day, tracking the phone at 4 Jefferson Crossing, 80 Mountain Spring Rd., and Albany Ave.

He also testified about a phone call Fotis received from a friend of his, that, according to investigators, was pre-arranged to provide an alibi for Fotis the morning Jennifer disappeared.

“Call me tomorrow morning at nine and we will talk,” Clark read for the jury.

The call was answered by Troconis, according to statements she gave to police. Clark was joined by fellow forensic expert Mark Newth with the state Forensic Laboratory.

“I have no reason to believe the GPS data is not that inaccurate,” Newth said, while being pressed by the defense about the accuracy of location data extracted from vehicles.

Newth offered GPS data from both Fotis Dulos’ raptor and phone data from Jennifer Dulos’ Chevy suburban recovered from New Canaan. The GPS data from the raptor confirmed its movements on May 24, including Fotis Dulos’ trip to Albany Avenue in Hartford to dispose of evidence.

From Jennifer’s suburban, Newth testified an iPhone connected to Bluetooth at 2:56 p.m., but he couldn't say who it belonged to. The defense brought up the call history of that iPhone, implying it indicates it was Jennifer’s phone.

“Why and how did Jennifer Dulos’ cell phone or iPhone attach to her vehicle?” defense attorney Jon Schoenhorn asked outside court Thursday,. “Who had it, who was either in or near her vehicle with it at that time?"

There is a bit of a break before the trial is back in session. There is no trial on Friday, Feb. 9 or Monday, Feb. 12. The trial picks back up Tuesday morning in Stamford.