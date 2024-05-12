Disney to crack down on guests who misuse disability service to skip lines

If you have ever faked a disability to skip lines at Walt Disney World, you could receive a lifetime ban from the "happiest place on Earth."

Walt Disney World Resort recently updated its policies and any guest caught lying about having a disability to abuse the Disability Access Service (DAS) program in order to skip lines, will be banned for life from Disneyland and Walt Disney World.

Here is everything you need to know about the changes to Disney's DAS program:

What is Disney's new policy?

According to the Walt Disney World website, “if it is determined that any of the statements a guest made in the process of obtaining DAS are not true, the guest will be permanently barred from entering the Walt Disney World Resort and the Disneyland Resort, and any previously purchased Annual Passes, Magic Key passes, tickets and other park products and services will be forfeited and not refunded."

When does this new policy go into effect?

The new rules go into effect on May 20 at Walt Disney World in Florida and June 18 at Disneyland in California.

What does the Disability Access Service program allow?

The program allows people with disabilities to register for a virtual spot in line, then wait elsewhere until their appointed time.

While not all disabilities qualify for the DAS program, some guests who have difficulty waiting in lines, including those with a "developmental disability like autism," can make use of the services.

How can I enroll in Disney's Disability Access Service program?

Disney overhauled the DAS program and has since implemented additional changes.

When the policy goes into effect, guests looking to enroll in the DAS program must attend a virtual video meeting with Inspire Health Alliance experts before their visit.

Although medical documentation of a disability is not required, health professionals will need to evaluate whether the guest needs a DAS pass.

Existing DAS members will also be required to reapply in order to filter out pass abusers.