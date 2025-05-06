Tampa

Distressing bodycam video shows Tampa police saving boy choking on tomato

Officers immediately pat the boy's back and ask to call fire rescue as the panicked father cries that he was eating a tomato and now "he can't breathe."

By Briana Trujillo

NBC Universal, Inc.

Bodycam video captured the distressing moments in which a panicked father asked for help for his choking son — and the enormous relief at a fortunate ending.

The video was shared on Monday by the Tampa Police Department. It shows how a man in tears approached an officer with his son and says, "He's choking, bro. He's choking!"

Authorities attempt to dislodge what the child's choking on, but can't seem to get in his mouth.

After keeping him face down for a while, patting his back vigorously, the boy starts to cry.

"He's making noise," one of the officers says. Then, "He's breathing."

"Relax, buddy. Relax," an officer says to the father as he steps away with his arms on his head.

"You alright, bud? Spit it out if you can, okay?" the officer holding the boy says to him. "There it is!"

Later, the officer lifts the boy up into his arms and asks him, “You alright?”

"Yeah," he appears to reply. Then: “What was it?”

“It was a little tomato,” the officer says sweetly, as he tries to comfort the child.

In the Facebook post, Tampa police warned that choking can often be silent and, if someone can’t speak or cough, that should be a sign to call 911 immediately.

