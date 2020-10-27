cold case

Pennsylvania Man Held for 1969 San Diego Rape, Murder

Recently, cold-case investigators identified the suspect as Scott's alleged killer via forensic genealogy

2473476
Scott Gries/Getty Images

A 75-year-old Pennsylvanian was arrested for the 1969 rape and murder of a young mother in Southern California, authorities said Tuesday.

John Sipos was taken into custody Saturday at his home in Schnecksville, near Allentown, the San Diego Police Department said.

DNA evidence and forensic genealogy led to the arrest in connection with the death of Mary Scott, who was found strangled in her apartment in the City Heights area of San Diego on Nov. 20, 1969, police said.

U.S. & World

Donald Trump 18 hours ago

Biden Vows His Unity Can Save Country; Trump Hits Midwest

President Trump 11 hours ago

Federal Judge Rejects DOJ Attempt to Stand in for Trump in NYC Defamation Case

Authorities said the killer kicked in the door and fought with Scott. Furniture was overturned and neighbors heard screams, the San Diego Union-Tribune reported.

Sipos is awaiting extradition to San Diego. His attorney, John Waldron, told the newspaper that his client will remain under quarantine because of Lehigh County jail COVID-19 precautions. Waldron said Sipos has diabetes and has had three prior heart attacks.

Scott's sister, Rosalie Sanz, 67, told the Union-Tribune that she was “beyond thrilled" by news of the arrest.

Sanz said she was told that Sipos had recently gotten out of the Navy and was living in San Diego when Scott was killed.

“This guy got to live 51 years free and easy,” Sanz said, “And she got those 51 years taken from her.”

“Everyone loved her,” Sanz said. “She was very sweet and big-hearted and kind of naive for the world she was living in.”

Scott, who was separated, left two young girls, who were living with her husband's family at the time of her death.

San Diego's Unsolved Cold Cases

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

cold caseDNA
Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Request a School Visit Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Virtual Connection Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us