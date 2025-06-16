Doctor will plead guilty to supplying Matthew Perry with ketamine before his death

A doctor charged with giving Matthew Perry ketamine in the months leading up to the “Friends” star's overdose death has agreed to plead guilty, authorities said Monday.

Dr. Salvador Plascencia has agreed to plead guilty to four counts of distribution of ketamine, federal prosecutors said in a statement. They said the plea carries a maximum sentence of 40 years in prison, and Plascencia is expected to enter the plea in the coming weeks.

Five people have been charged for various offenses contributing to Matthew Perry’s ketamine death. Though Matthew’s personal assistant has already plead guilty to a relatively minor federal charge after administering the final fatal dose, could the state seek even more serious punishment?

Plascencia and a woman accused of being a ketamine dealer had been the primary targets of the prosecution, after three other defendants, including another doctor, agreed to plead guilty in exchange for their cooperation.

Plascencia had been scheduled to start trial in August.

Perry died on Oct. 28, 2023 at age 54.