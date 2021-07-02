Dodgers' Trevor Bauer on Administrative Leave During Assault Allegations Investigation

Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer has been placed on administrative leave as the league conducts an investigation into assault allegations against the reigning NL Cy Young Award winner.

In a statement, the league said he was placed on a seven-day administrative leave.

“MLB’s investigation into the allegations made against Trevor Bauer is ongoing," MLB said. "While no determination in the case has been made, we have made the decision to place Mr. Bauer on seven-day administrative leave effective immediately. MLB continues to collect information in our ongoing investigation concurrent with the Pasadena Police Department’s active criminal investigation. We will comment further at the appropriate time.”

The league's decision was announced just after the World Series champs visited the White House to meet with President Biden and Vice President Harris.

Police in Pasadena are investigating claims by a woman who has also obtained a protection order against Bauer, according to her attorney. Jon Fetterolf, Bauer’s co-agent, has disputed the allegations.

Players can be suspended without being charged with a crime under MLB’s domestic violence policy, which was collectively bargained. Teams cannot enforce discipline unless the league approves.

Manager Dave Roberts said he has spoken with Bauer but would not share details of their conversation. He also declined to comment on multiple follow-up questions.

Bauer emerged from the Dodgers clubhouse and hopped onto the field pregame Thursday just before 5 p.m. He threw in right field before gathering his things in the bullpen and returning to the dugout. Bauer swiftly walked past reporters, down the dugout steps and back into the clubhouse when asked to comment.

A hearing in Bauer’s case is scheduled for July 23.

The protection order was obtained under the Domestic Violence Prevention Act and was the result of an “assault that took place at the hands of Mr. Bauer” where the woman “suffered severe physical and emotional pain,” attorney Marc Garelick said.

Fetterolf disputed the allegations that Bauer committed any nonconsensual violence. He said Bauer met the woman in April, and the two had “a brief and wholly consensual sexual relationship initiated” by the woman.

Bauer is 8-5 with a 2.59 ERA this season for Los Angeles. He signed a three-year, $102 million deal with the Dodgers in the offseason.