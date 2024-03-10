Dog with gunshot wound found dead on side of the road in Coventry, Conn.

An investigation is underway after a dog with a gunshot wound was found dead on the side of the road in Coventry last weekend.

Officers responded to a report of a dead dog that had been put in a plastic bin on the side of South Street, just in from Route 6, last Saturday.

The dog was described as a dark gray female pit bull with white paws. She was about 50 to 55 pounds, had cropped ears and appeared to have had puppies recently.

According to police, the dog was later found to have a gunshot wound to her chest.

It is believed the dog was left on the side of the road for several days before she was discovered.

Anyone with surveillance camera footage is asked to contact police as they investigate the incident.

If you have any information that could help police, you're urged to call Coventry Police Department at (860) 742-7331 and ask for Officer Krukoff. Callers can remain anonymous.