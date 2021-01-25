Dominion Voting Systems Sues Rudy Giuliani for $1.3B Over False Election Claims

Dominion Voting Systems, an election equipment manufacturer that became the target of wild conspiracies pushed by former President Donald Trump and his allies, sued Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani for defamation on Monday, NBC News reports.

Dominion said in a 107-page complaint filed in the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia that “as a result of the defamatory falsehoods peddled by Giuliani” in conjunction with other Trump allies and pro-Trump media outlets, “Dominion’s founder and employees have been harassed and received death threats, and Dominion has suffered unprecedented and irreparable harm.”

“Dominion brings this action to set the record straight, to vindicate the company’s rights under civil law, to recover compensatory and punitive damages, and to stand up for itself, its employees, and the electoral process,” the lawsuit, which outlines evidence of Giuliani’s false claims about how Dominion allegedly “fixed” the election, says.

Read the full story here.