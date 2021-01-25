Rudy Giuliani

Dominion Voting Systems Sues Rudy Giuliani for $1.3B Over False Election Claims

The complaint outlines evidence of Giuliani’s false claims about how Dominion allegedly “fixed” the election

Getty Images

Dominion Voting Systems, an election equipment manufacturer that became the target of wild conspiracies pushed by former President Donald Trump and his allies, sued Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani for defamation on Monday, NBC News reports.

Dominion said in a 107-page complaint filed in the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia that “as a result of the defamatory falsehoods peddled by Giuliani” in conjunction with other Trump allies and pro-Trump media outlets, “Dominion’s founder and employees have been harassed and received death threats, and Dominion has suffered unprecedented and irreparable harm.”

“Dominion brings this action to set the record straight, to vindicate the company’s rights under civil law, to recover compensatory and punitive damages, and to stand up for itself, its employees, and the electoral process,” the lawsuit, which outlines evidence of Giuliani’s false claims about how Dominion allegedly “fixed” the election, says.

Read the full story here.

Elections 2020 Jan 8

Dominion Sues Trump Lawyer Sidney Powell for $1.3B for Defamation

Donald Trump Dec 24, 2020

Dominion Voting Warns Fox News, Sean Hannity, Other Conservative Outlets That Defamation Lawsuits Are Imminent

This article tagged under:

Rudy GiulianiDonald Trumpelection fraudDominion Voting Systems
Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Request a School Visit Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Virtual Connection Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us