Actor Donald Sutherland, whose career spanned ‘M.A.S.H.' to ‘Hunger Games,' dead at 88

Sutherland also starred in the Academy Award-winning film "Ordinary People" and showed his range in the comedy "Animal House"

By Jake Coyle | The Associated Press

Donald Sutherland, the prolific film and television actor whose long career stretched from "M.A.S.H." to “The Hunger Games,” has died. He was 88.

Kiefer Sutherland, the actor's son, confirmed the news of his father's death Thursday. No further details were immediately available.

“I personally think one of the most important actors in the history of film,” Kiefer Sutherland said on X. “Never daunted by a role, good, bad or ugly. He loved what he did and did what he loved, and one can never ask for more than that.”

The tall and gaunt Canadian actor with a grin that could be sweet or diabolical was known for offbeat characters like Hawkeye Piece in Robert Altman's "M.A.S.H.," the hippie tank commander in "Kelly's Heroes" and the stoned professor in "Animal House."

Before transitioning into a long career as a respected character actor, Sutherland epitomized the unpredictable, antiestablishment cinema of the 1970s.

Check back for updates as this is a developing story.

