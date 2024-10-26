Here's the speaker list for the Donald Trump rally at Madison Square Garden

Donald Trump's campaign released a list of speakers and performers for his rally at Madison Square Garden on Sunday.

In addition to his running mate, Sen. JD Vance, some of the speakers for the Sunday rally include: Speaker Mike Johnson, Elon Musk, Rudy Giuliani and former presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

Doors for the rally open at 12 p.m. with the program expected to begin at 5 p.m.

Here is the list of speakers provided by the Trump campaign (in the order provided):

