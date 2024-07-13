Donald Trump
Live Updates

Live updates: Donald Trump safe after shooter opens fire at rally

One spectator was killed and another person was also injured.

By NBC

Former President Donald Trump was safe after a shooter opened fire just minutes into his rally in Pennsylvania on Saturday.

A spectator was killed and another person seriously injured, local officials said. The shooter is also dead.

STAY IN THE KNOW

icon

Watch NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.
icon

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

Trump had blood on the side of his head and his ear when he was rushed to a nearby SUV.

Trump was speaking when he reached for the side of his face as popping sounds rang out over the rally. He then crouched down as Secret Service agents rushed the stage and surrounded him. He was quickly escorted into a vehicle, walking off the stage with agents on all sides.

The identity of the shooter remains unclear, as does any possible motive for the shooting.

Copyright NBC News

This article tagged under:

Donald Trump
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2023 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us