Joe Biden

Donald Trump wishes Joe Biden a ‘fast and successful recovery' after cancer diagnosis

Trump, Kamala Harris and others showed support for Biden after the former president was diagnosed with prostate cancer.

By Mike Gavin

NBC Universal, Inc.

Donald Trump wished Joe Biden well after it was announced Sunday the former president was diagnosed with prostate cancer.

"Melania and I are saddened to hear about Joe Biden’s recent medical diagnosis," Trump wrote in a Truth Social post. "We extend our warmest and best wishes to Jill and the family, and we wish Joe a fast and successful recovery."

Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

Watch button  WATCH HERE

Biden, 82, was seen last week by doctors after urinary symptoms and a prostate nodule was found. He was diagnosed with prostate cancer on Friday, with the cancer cells having spread to the bone.

"Last week, President Joe Biden was seen for a new finding of a prostate nodule after experiencing increasing urinary symptoms," read a statement released by the president's personal office. "On Friday he was diagnosed with prostate cancer, characterized by a Gleason score of 9 (Grade Group 5) with metastasis to the bone."

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox with our News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

"While this represents a more aggressive form of the disease, the cancer appears to be hormone-sensitive which allows for effective management," the statement continued. "The President and his family are reviewing treatment options with his physicians."

Many other politicians made social media posts showing support for Biden, including former Vice President Kamala Harris.

U.S. & World

Congress 2 hours ago

Republicans look to get Trump's big bill back on track with rare Sunday committee session

Joe Biden 2 hours ago

Former President Joe Biden diagnosed with aggressive form of prostate cancer

Biden in June abandoned his bid for a second term following a disastrous debate performance with Trump. Biden, who’s age and health became growing concerns among voters, was replaced as the Democratic nominee by then-Vice President Kamala Harris, who ultimately lost the election to Trump.

In February 2023, Biden had a skin lesion removed from his chest that was a basal cell carcinoma, a common form of skin cancer. And in November 2021, he had a polyp removed from his colon that was a benign, but potentially pre-cancerous lesion.

In 2022, Biden made a “cancer moonshot” one of his administration's priorities with the goal of halving the cancer death rate over the next 25 years. The initiative was a continuation of his work as vice president to address a disease that had killed his older son, Beau.

NBC News reported that Biden and his family are meeting with doctors and considering "multiple treatment options," including hormone treatment for the cancer.

The Associated Press contributed to this report

This article tagged under:

Joe Biden
Dashboard
Newsletters Meet the Team Submit Photos & Video Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics Patriots Red Sox Bruins Entertainment Hub Today Politics
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Newsletters TV Schedule Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us