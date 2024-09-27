India

Dozens of children drown during Hindu festival in India

At least 46 people, including 37 children, drowned during in separate incidents during the three-day festival.

By Indrajit Singh | The Associated Press

A view of flooded Ganga river
Santosh Kumar/Hindustan Times via Getty Images

Dozens of children drowned while bathing in rivers and ponds in rituals that were part of a three-day Hindu festival in eastern India's Bihar state, officials said.

Heavy monsoon rains recently had raised the levels of waterways across the state.

At least 46 people, including 37 children, drowned in separate incidents across the state’s 15 districts, a statement from Bihar’s disaster management department said. Authorities have recovered 43 bodies so far, and the three missing people are presumed to be dead.

During the annual festival, mothers fast for 24 hours for the well-being of their children. The women are sometimes accompanied by their children when they visit rivers and ponds for cleansing rituals. The festival concluded Thursday.

The state government has announced a compensation of 400,000 rupees ($4,784) for the families of each of the dead.

Deadly accidents like drownings and stampedes during religious festivals are common in India.

In July, at least 121 people were killed after severe overcrowding and a lack of exits contributed to a stampede at a religious festival in northern India.

Copyright The Associated Press

This article tagged under:

India
