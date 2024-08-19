StormTracker

Dozens of roads in Connecticut remain closed due to flooding

Tim Kirby

Dozens of roads in Connecticut remain closed on Monday after heavy rainfall on Sunday. More rain is expected on Monday and it could cause more flooding in already flooded areas.

Officials say the following roads are currently closed:

Ansonia

  • Franklin Street (Route 334) at Wakelee Avenue
  • Route 115 at State Street
    • There is reportedly a rockslide in this area.
Bethel

  • Route 6 between I-84 and Old Hawleyville Road

Bridgewater

  • Route 133 at Wewaka Brook Road

Danbury

  • Federal Road at Turkey Extension

Deep River

  • Route 80 (Elm Street) between Plains and Warsaw Street
    • This closure is due to debris in the roadway.

Farmington

  • Route 177 (Plainville Avenue) from West District Road to Silversmith Road

Monroe

  • Route 34 between Route 111 and Coppermine Road

Newtown

  • Route 6 at Commerce Road
  • Route 25 at Ethan Allen Road
  • Route 34 between Holly Road and Route 111

Oxford

  • Route 34 at Loughlin Road
  • Route 67 at Old State Road
  • Route 188 between Hulls Hill Road and Edmunds Road
    • There is reportedly a mudslide in the area.

Redding

  • Route 53 at Diamond Hill Road

Ridgefield

  • Route 7 between New Road and Route 102

Seymour

  • Route 8 North exit 21 offramp
  • Route 34 at Jefferson Street
    • There is reportedly a mudslide in this area.
  • Route 67 underneath Route 8 at exit 22

Southbury

  • Kettletown Road (SR 487) between Route 67 and Kettletown State Park
  • Route 67 between Old Waterbury Road and Community House Road
    • There is reportedly a pole and tree down in the road.
  • Route 67 from Route 172 to Main Street South
  • Route 67 at Route 188
  • Route 172 at Spruce Brook Road

Woodbury

  • Route 6 at Woodbury Place
  • Route 317 at Transylvania Road

Emergency officials remind you not to drive through flooded roadways.

There's no estimate for when these roads will reopen.

