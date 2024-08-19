Dozens of roads in Connecticut remain closed due to flooding

Dozens of roads in Connecticut remain closed on Monday after heavy rainfall on Sunday. More rain is expected on Monday and it could cause more flooding in already flooded areas.
Officials say the following roads are currently closed:
Ansonia
- Franklin Street (Route 334) at Wakelee Avenue
- Route 115 at State Street
- There is reportedly a rockslide in this area.
Bethel
- Route 6 between I-84 and Old Hawleyville Road
Bridgewater
- Route 133 at Wewaka Brook Road
Danbury
- Federal Road at Turkey Extension
Deep River
- Route 80 (Elm Street) between Plains and Warsaw Street
- This closure is due to debris in the roadway.
Farmington
- Route 177 (Plainville Avenue) from West District Road to Silversmith Road
Monroe
- Route 34 between Route 111 and Coppermine Road
Newtown
- Route 6 at Commerce Road
- Route 25 at Ethan Allen Road
- Route 34 between Holly Road and Route 111
Oxford
- Route 34 at Loughlin Road
- Route 67 at Old State Road
- Route 188 between Hulls Hill Road and Edmunds Road
- There is reportedly a mudslide in the area.
Redding
- Route 53 at Diamond Hill Road
Ridgefield
- Route 7 between New Road and Route 102
Seymour
- Route 8 North exit 21 offramp
- Route 34 at Jefferson Street
- There is reportedly a mudslide in this area.
- Route 67 underneath Route 8 at exit 22
Southbury
- Kettletown Road (SR 487) between Route 67 and Kettletown State Park
- Route 67 between Old Waterbury Road and Community House Road
- There is reportedly a pole and tree down in the road.
- Route 67 from Route 172 to Main Street South
- Route 67 at Route 188
- Route 172 at Spruce Brook Road
Woodbury
- Route 6 at Woodbury Place
- Route 317 at Transylvania Road
Emergency officials remind you not to drive through flooded roadways.
There's no estimate for when these roads will reopen.