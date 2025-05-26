United Kingdom

Driver arrested after car plows into celebrating Liverpool fans

Tens of thousands of fans were lining the streets in the city center

By Steve Douglas | The Associated Press

A person is evacuated on a stretcher as police and ambulance gather on the scene of an incident in Water Street, on the sidelines of an open-top bus victory parade for Liverpool's Premier League title win, in Liverpool, north-west England on May 26, 2025.
Photo by PAUL ELLIS/AFP via Getty Images

Police in Liverpool say a driver was arrested Monday after a vehicle plowed into a crowd of people celebrating the city soccer team’s Premier League championship.

Merseyside Police said they were investigating reports that multiple pedestrians were hit.

A car was stopped and a man was arrested, police said.

The incident followed a large celebration in the city center, where tens of thousands of dancing, scarf-and-flag-waving fans braved wet weather to line the streets and watch Liverpool’s players display the Premier League trophy atop two buses bearing the words “Ours Again.”

Eyewitness Natasha Rinaldi told British broadcaster Sky News that “people sounded desperate” and that she saw the car had “run over people," NBC News reported.

“Then people started rushing to go after the driver and they tried to break the car. The police did everything to block and to push people away,” she said. “We could just hear screams and screams. We were very confused.”

“Some of my friends were down there and the car was so near them. It was a horrible scene, nobody was expecting it.”

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

