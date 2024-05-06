Busy Wallingford, Conn. road reopens after fatal crash

A busy Wallingford road was closed for hours as police investigated a fatal crash and it reopened on Tuesday morning.
Police say a van hit a utility pole on Route 68 early on Monday evening and the driver was taken to an area hospital but later died.
The identity of the driver has not been released yet.
Route 68 was shut down between Hanover and Chapel streets until Tuesday morning.
