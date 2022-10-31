Driver Killed After Vehicle Drifts Off Road, Hits Tree in Vermont

An investigation into the wreck is ongoing. Anyone who saw the crash is being urged to call state police

By Matt Fortin

NECN

A driver died Sunday after his car drifted off the road and hit a tree in Hartland, Vermont, according to state police.

Vermont State Police, the Hartland Fire Department and Windsor Rescue responded to the crash on Quechee Hartland Road near the intersection with Briar Patch Road around 5:30 p.m. Sunday, according to troopers.

The driver was determined dead once first responders arrived, police said. Authorities identified the driver as Scott Sargent. Sargent's vehicle was the only one involved.

An investigation into the wreck is ongoing. Anyone who saw the crash is being urged to call state police.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC10 Boston app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic LX News Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2022 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBC Sports Boston Entertainment
About NBC10 Boston TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us