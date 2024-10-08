Ansonia

Driver pulled from fiery crash by nearby residents in Ansonia, Conn.

Ansonia Police Department

A driver crashed into multiple parked vehicles before his car caught on fire in Ansonia on Monday night and police said he was pulled out of his vehicle by nearby residents.

The crash happened at Kingston Drive and East Main Street around 10:45 p.m.

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE

icon

Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

According to police, the car was heading north on East Main Street when the driver left the road, went across the sidewalk and into several parked cars.

After the collision, the vehicle caught on fire.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.

Investigators said the driver, who was the only person in the vehicle, was pulled out by residents at a nearby apartment complex.

He was taken to the hospital to be treated for minor injuries.

U.S. & World

Artificial Intelligence 23 mins ago

Pioneers in artificial intelligence win the Nobel Prize in physics

WWE 32 mins ago

Woman accusing Vince McMahon of sexual abuse asks WWE to waive confidentiality agreements

The crash remains under investigation.

This article tagged under:

Ansonia
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today Politics
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters TV Schedule Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us