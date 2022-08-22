Dallas

Drone Footage Shows Submerged, Flooded Cars as Drivers Rescued From Highway in Dallas

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

An incredible drone video shot early Monday morning shows multiple water rescues along Interstate 30 near downtown Dallas, Texas.

The video shows firefighters wading into neck-high water and using ropes to pull several drivers from submerged vehicles, trapped on the highway in fast-rising floodwater.

More than a dozen vehicles are seen either partially or fully submerged in the video, some in areas with raging rapids.

It's not clear if any injuries have been reported.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC10 Boston app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

For more on the floods in Texas, please visit NBCDFW.com.

This article tagged under:

Dallasflooding
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic LX News Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2022 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBC Sports Boston Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us