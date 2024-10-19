Drone strike launched from Lebanon towards Netanyahu's house, no casualities reported

A drone was launched towards Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's house in the the northern Israel town of Caesarea on Saturday morning, according to the Israeli Prime Minister's office.

Netanyahu and his wife were not in the building, and there were no causalities.

The Israel Defense Forces said a drone crossing from Lebanon "hit a structure in the area of Caesarea," while Israeli news outlet Ynet reported the sound of an explosion in the town.

The IDF added that two other drones were intercepted, and that the incident was under review.

AP Photo/Ariel Schalit Officers from the Israeli Home Front Command military unit walk on a road near where Israel's government says a drone launched toward Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's house in Caesarea, Israel, Saturday, Oct. 19, 2024.

The attack comes just days after Israel killed Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar during a military operation in the Gaza Strip.

Sinwar was the architect of of Hamas’ Oct. 7, 2023, terrorist attacks, and his killing in battle was the culmination of a yearlong manhunt by the IDF.

Netanyahu said Sinwar's death was the “beginning of the end” for Hamas, but that the war "is not yet over."

Following the confirmation of Sinwar's death, Hezbollah, the Iran-backed militant group in Lebanon, vowed to escalate fighting against Israel.

