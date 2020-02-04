Vermont State Police arrested a drunken man who attempted to drive up Magic Mountain ski slopes in Londonderry on Jan. 24.

Police responded to a report at approximately 11 p.m. that a man was attempting to drive from the parking area up the ski slopes. The Magic Mountain Ski Area closes at 4 p.m. on Fridays.

According to police, Frederick P. Brechter, 59, of Shelter Island, New York was taken into custody after failing a sobriety test. The arrest was Brechter's second drunken driving charge.

Brechter is scheduled to appear in Windham Country Superior Court on March 17.