Air travel

US regulators investigating unusual ‘Dutch roll' of a Southwest Airlines Boeing 737 Max

The FAA said the plane went into a “Dutch roll,” the name given to the combination of a yawing motion when the tail slides and the plane rocks from wingtip to wingtip

By The Associated Press

FILE - The Boeing Co. logo is displayed outside of company offices near Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) in El Segundo, Calif., on Jan. 18, 2024.
Patrick T. Fallon/AFP via Getty Images (File)

Federal officials said Thursday they are investigating an unusual rolling motion on a Southwest Airlines Boeing 737 Max that might have been caused by a damaged backup power-control unit.

The Federal Aviation Administration said it was working with Boeing and the National Transportation Safety Board to investigate the May 25 incident, which happened on a flight from Phoenix to Oakland, California.

STAY IN THE KNOW

icon

Watch NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.
icon

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

The FAA said the plane went into a “Dutch roll,” the name given to the combination of a yawing motion when the tail slides and the plane rocks from wingtip to wingtip. It is said to mimic the movement of a Dutch ice skater.

Pilots are trained to recover from the condition, and the Southwest plane landed safely in Oakland. There were no injuries reported among the 175 passengers and six crew members.

According to a preliminary report by the FAA, an inspection after the plane landed showed damage to a unit that provides backup power to the rudder.

The FAA said other airlines have not reported similar issues.

Boeing Co 1 hour ago

FAA investigating how titanium parts with falsified records wound up in Boeing and Airbus planes

Boeing Co Jun 13

FAA head admits agency was ‘too hands-off' in its oversight of Boeing

Air travel May 6

FAA investigating whether Boeing completed required inspections on 787 Dreamliner jets

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Air travel
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2023 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us