Eagles security guard DiSandro banned from sideline for SNF vs. Cowboys

Eagles head of security Dom DiSandro will not be allowed on the sideline in Dallas.

By Reuben Frank

NBC Universal, Inc.

Eagles head of security and senior adviser to the general manager Dom DiSandro has been banned this weekend from his long-time game-day home along the Eagles’ sideline in the wake of his exchange with 49ers linebacker Dre Greenlaw.

The news was first reported by ESPN’s Adam Schefter and confirmed in a statement by the Eagles

According to Schefter, DiSandro met with NFL commissioner Roger Goodell in New York on Friday to discuss the incident on the Eagles’ sideline early in the third quarter of the 49ers’ 42-19 win at the Linc this past Sunday.

“This is an ongoing conversation with the NFL, and we are going to respect the restriction that is currently in place,” the Eagles said in a statement. “Although Dom will not be on the sideline this Sunday, he will continue to fulfill his role with the team in all other capacities.”

Schefter reported that the league is continuing to investigate the incident and additional discipline is possible.

Greenlaw was ejected from the game and DiSandro was ordered by officials to leave the sideline.

DiSandro has been with the Eagles for 25 years and has been a familiar presence on the sideline, escorting various head coaches on and off the field before and after games for most of those years.

According to the San Jose Mercury News, Greenlaw and DiSandro exchanged apologies for the incident, where DiSandro lightly pushed Greenlaw and Greenlaw responded by lightly hitting DiSandro in the face after Greenlaw slammed Smith to the turf.

The Eagles face the Cowboys Sunday night at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

