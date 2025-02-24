Eagles news

Source: Eagles will visit White House to celebrate Super Bowl if invited

The Eagles are planning to visit the White House to celebrate their Super Bowl LIX win if they get invited, a source said.

By Dave Zangaro

NBC Universal, Inc.

INDIANAPOLIS — The Eagles are planning to visit the White House this offseason to celebrate their Super Bowl LIX victory if they are invited, a team source confirmed to NBC Sports Philadelphia on Monday evening.

Some rumors began circulating this weekend that the Eagles had turned down (or would turn down) an invitation, which has not yet been offered. But the source said that isn’t the case. The Eagles plan on going to the White House if invited by President Donald Trump.

Back in 2018, the Eagles did not visit the White House after winning Super Bowl LII. In fact, the White House rescinded the invitation the night before after what then-White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders called a “political stunt” by the Eagles. The White House claimed the team was going to send just a handful of representatives and said the “vast majority of the Eagles team decided to abandon their fans.”

White House gives its side of canceled Eagles visit
Instead of going to Washington D.C. that day in June of 2018, the Eagles stayed in South Philadelphia and added an OTA practice.

But this year, it seems like the Eagles will accept that invitation — if it comes.

Eagles news
